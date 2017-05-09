Energyst Solutions to Distribute Pallman Hardwood Product Range

Energyst Solutions will distribute Pallmann’s Hardwood complete range of wood flooring products throughout the Grand Rapids, Mich., region.

“The addition of Energyst Solutions in this market further strengthens our distribution channel in the Great Lakes Region,” said Mark Weglowski, brand manager for Pallmann.

Debbie Case, operations manager for Energyst Solutions, added, “We have had many contractors ask for the Pallmann brand for several years. We are very pleased to now offer this quality brand of products to our customer base.”

For more information, visit www.ufloorsystems.com or call Energyst Solutions at (616) 530-9020.