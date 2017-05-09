NWFA Announces Winner of Lägler TRIO Sander

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) announced that Joseph Jones of Nortex/Heartland Hardwood Floors, won a special edition Lägler TRIO sander at the Wood Flooring Expo. All NWFA members who earned and purchased badges through NWFA University were eligible for the drawing. Joseph completed 44 courses through NWFA University and earned 7 digital badges.

“I would like to thank NWFA and Lägler for this amazing sander,” said Jones. “We just decided to expand our crew and open a new location so we definitely will put it to good use. I truly enjoy NWFA University. I thought it’d be a great refresher for what I already know, but I have learned more than I thought I would. It sharpens my skills, and the standards I’ve learned from NWFA U have helped our company achieve rapid growth and success. The badges are a good validation of the skills taught. I’ll be sure to put the Trio to great use.”

Lägler partnered with the National Wood Flooring Association to promote NWFA University by donating the sander. Only 10 of these limited-edition carbon fiber TRIO sanders were manufactured to commemorate Lägler’s 60th anniversary. In addition to the sander that was awarded at this year’s Wood Flooring Expo, one also was awarded in April 2016 at NWFA’s Expo.

“We are grateful to Lägler for donating this unique TRIO to help promote NWFAU,” said Michael Martin, NWFA’s president and CEO. “It’s an honor to be able to reward one of our NWFA University users in such a profound way. We are grateful to give Joseph the opportunity to enhance his education with this unique piece of equipment.”

