Floor Install News

FCICA to Host Conquering Silica Standards Webinar

FCICA-logo
May 9, 2017
KEYWORDS education / Flooring Contractors Association / silica
Reprints
No Comments

The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) will host a webinar on Thursday, May 25, at 11:00 a.m. EST. Gregg Grubb, vice president of Grubb Industrial Hygiene Services, LLC, will present a session regarding OSHA’s new Crystalline Silica Standard and how it applies to the flooring industry. This is an AIA (American Institute of Architects) Approved Continuing Education System (CES) webinar.

For more information, visit www.fcica.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.