FCICA to Host Conquering Silica Standards Webinar

The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) will host a webinar on Thursday, May 25, at 11:00 a.m. EST. Gregg Grubb, vice president of Grubb Industrial Hygiene Services, LLC, will present a session regarding OSHA’s new Crystalline Silica Standard and how it applies to the flooring industry. This is an AIA (American Institute of Architects) Approved Continuing Education System (CES) webinar.

For more information, visit www.fcica.com.