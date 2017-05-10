The Stephens Group Purchases GranQuartz

GranQuartz was acquired by The Stephens Group at the beginning of May. The agreement will allow GranQuartz to maintain its reputation as a trusted partner to the industries it serves while expanding its offerings and services. For over 80 years, The Stephens Group has partnered with companies to help them grow and achieve their strategic and long-term objectives.

“I understand the valuable products and services offered by GranQuartz’s many divisions and the reason customers choose to do business with them,” said Clay Hunter, managing director at The Stephens Group. “The Stephens Group is proud to have GranQuartz as part of its family and is committed to ensuring that GranQuartz remains the leader in its various markets.”

GranQuartz has experienced extreme growth in recent years through an expanded product line, acquisitions and focus on exceeding the expectations of its customers. Along with new tooling, GranQuartz has introduced large equipment to the market, including affordable and high-end bridge saws and equipment for increased efficiency as well as the Zoller CNC pre-setter. GranQuartz also recently acquired Granite City Tool and is focused on meeting the needs of all of their fabrication and monument customers.

“We are extremely excited about the potential opportunities presented to us by the acquisition,” said Dan Davidenko, GranQuartz president and CEO. “The Stephens Group knows how to help companies grow through a focus on meeting customer needs. The continuity provided by their past experience in this industry, and with our business in particular, is extremely valuable. We look forward to working closely with them as we continue our efforts to be the most trusted and respected company in every one of our markets.”

For more information, visit www.stephensgroup.com or www.granquartz.com.