Makita Introduces ImpactX Insert Bits and Accessories

Makita ImpactX is a new line of insert bits and fastening accessories engineered for use with high-torque impact drivers, including insert bits and power bits, magnetic bit holders, magnetic nut drivers, and socket adapters. All are impact rated for longer service life.

“ImpactX takes the high quality materials, superior fitment, and extended life of premium torsion bits and brings it to the construction-grade category,” said Steve Relaz, Makita product manager, accessories.

Makita’s job site research revealed that many pro contractors resist higher-priced premium bits, and instead purchase lower-priced insert bits in large quantities with the expectation that the bits will degrade over time. Makita created a new category that gives contractors the best of both worlds. ImpactX is not a torsion bit, but built with high quality S2 modified steel that flexes slightly under load to take pressure off the bit tip. Tips are also machined (not forged) for superior fitment. All ImpactX bits are subject to a calibrated heat-treatment process for added durability.

ImpactX™ is launching with 80 unique items and 180 total configurations, including: magnetic bit holders, insert bits and power bits, magnetic nut drivers, socket adapters, and driver bit sets. ImpactX also offers Xtended Reach power bits, bit holders and socket adapters up to 12” long, and nut drivers up to 6” long. Each are constructed with the same performance-optimized S2 steel, and feature the same durability features for longer performance life.

