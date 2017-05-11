Pat Kelly and J.R. Allred Elected to FCICA’s Executive Board

The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) announced that Pat Kelly of Synergy Flooring and J.R. Allred of Dalton Carpet One will join FCICA’s executive board as of July. Under Chairman Mike Newberry of Inside Edge Commercial Interior Services, Kelly will become vice chairman and Allred will become secretary/treasurer. Continuing their terms on the board are Don Styka of Tarkett as vice chairman of associates and Gerry Swift of Lotus Building Services as immediate past chairman. Kimberly Oderkirk remains as executive vice president.

The FCICA Board of Directors serve a three year rotational term and are elected at FCICA’s annual convention by members in good standing. New to the board, serving until 2020 are Curtis Blanton of DCO Commercial Floors; Brent Fike of Roppe Holding; and Jeff Johnson of MAPEI. Appointed to the board to complete two year terms of open positions are Amy Johnston of Flooring Services and Bob Wallum of Finish Line Flooring Services. The balance of the board include Graham Capobianco of Capri cork; Larry Chandler of William M. Bird; Daniel Ortiz-Bacon of Allstate Floors and Construction; and Seth Pevarnik of ARDEX Americas.

For more information, visit www.fcica.com.