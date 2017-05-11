Heppner Hardwoods Receives NWFA/NOFMA Certification

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) announced that Heppner Hardwoods (HHI), in Azusa, Calif., has earned the NWFA/NOFMA Mill Certification. Heppner Hardwoods is a mother-son team that has been in business since 1978. Originally a distribution and architectural planing mill, the company segued into flooring when hospitality projects declined in 2001. HHI is a manufacturer of solid and engineered wide plank flooring up to 12.5” wide.

“Heppner Hardwoods has always striven to fit its customers’ needs,” said Lorraine Heppner, CEO and president at Heppner Hardwoods. “All of our customers deserve the best that we can be. And now, they too can benefit from the gold standard of quality assurance that NWFA/NOFMA Mill Certification provides.”

Brent Heppner, COO and vice president at Heppner Hardwoods, added, “Heppner Hardwoods is proud to be the first California flooring manufacturer to earn the NWFA/NOFMA Mill Certification. The biannual inspections and consultations with their experts are a perfect complement to our Continuous Quality improvement Program. Earning the Certification reaffirms our core belief that people are at the center of our success. It’s our employees, customers, and partners who deserve all the credit.”

The NWFA/NOFMA certification shows that a manufacturer’s wood flooring meets or exceeds the industry standards for grade, configuration, moisture content, and average board length. Certified mills are inspected a minimum of two times per year to ensure consistent grade standards are met.

“We are pleased to add Heppner Hardwoods to the growing list of NWFA/NOFMA certified mills,” said John Forbes, NWFA director of manufacturer services. “The diverse business types that are voluntarily embracing this program speak to the markets hunger for transparency, quality, and consistency.”

For more information, visit www.nwfa.org.