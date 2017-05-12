M. K. Morse Launches New Bi-Metal Hole Saw Line

Recent discoveries at M. K. Morse’s technology center have led to improved cutting times and extended product life for its bi-metal hole saw lines, according to the company. Manufactured in Canton, Ohio, the new bi-metal hole saw allows a deeper cut depth, improved side slot, and new cutting edge. Tests confirm the saw works more quickly and cleanly than all other bi-metal hole saws, according to the company.

