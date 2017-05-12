Hard Surface Flooring InstallationProductsFlooring Installation Tools

M. K. Morse Launches New Bi-Metal Hole Saw Line

Morse-Saw.jpg
M.K. Morse's new Bi Metal Hole Saw for metal and wood.
May 12, 2017
KEYWORDS tools
Reprints
No Comments

Recent discoveries at M. K. Morse’s technology center have led to improved cutting times and extended product life for its bi-metal hole saw lines, according to the company. Manufactured in Canton, Ohio, the new bi-metal hole saw allows a deeper cut depth, improved side slot, and new cutting edge. Tests confirm the saw works more quickly and cleanly than all other bi-metal hole saws, according to the company.

For more information, visit www.mkmorse.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.