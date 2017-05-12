Koster American Hires Assistant to Sales Director

Koster American recently announced that Sandy Good has accepted the position of assistant to director of sales. Good will be responsible for sales operations by providing leads, statistical data, and market analysis, and brings to the position her knowledge of Koster products and Koster’s customer base. Using the Construction Market Data program, Good provides key information on upcoming leads, market opportunities, and plan-specification data. In assistance to Trent Denny, she will be communicating directly with the sales team to help further develop the sales strategy and attain sales targets.

For more information, visit www.kosterusa.com.