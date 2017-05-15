Clint Schramm Joins Laticrete Supercap as Director of Marketing

Laticrete Supercap has hired Clint Schramm as its director of marketing. In his new role, Schramm will work closely with the Laticrete marketing team to grow the Supercap brand and business.

“Clint has over 30 years of experience and relationships in the commercial flooring industry and is perfect to help communicate the unique advantages the Supercap system has to offer,” said Douglas Metchick, president of Supercap. “He’s got the marketing savvy to differentiate this innovative system and show the industry why they’ll never go back to traditional methods of buying and installing self-leveling underlayment. He will be a tremendous asset for Laticrete.”

For more information, visit www.laticretesupercap.com.