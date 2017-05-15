Mohawk Wins Silver Stevie Award

Mohawk was recently received a Silver Stevie Award in the Videos category in the 15th Annual American Business Awards for their “Cushion the Fight” video, shot during last year’s Susan G. Komen 3-Day event. The video captured personal stories from participants and was a hit on both Komen and Mohawk social sites with one share receiving almost 80,000 views on Facebook.

“We are honored to win this prestigious award for a cause near and dear to our hearts,” said Laura Bartley, director of public relations and communication for Mohawk. “We are passionately committed to contributing to the lifesaving work in the fight against breast cancer, and we will Cushion the Fight again this year.”

Nicknamed the Stevies from the Greek word meaning “crowned,” The American Business Awards received more than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in nearly every industry this year in a wide range of categories, including marketing tactics such as videos. Over 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process.

“Each year, the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense, and every organization that won should be proud,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

For more information, visit www.stevieawards.com or www.mohawkflooring.com.