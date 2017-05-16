Floor Install News

Quality Craft Appoints New President

May 16, 2017
Quality Craft has appointed Dennis Hale as its new president, succeeding Barry Retchloff. Bringing more than 20 years of experience in the hardware and tool category, Hale assumes this leadership role effective immediately, and will focus on product development and growth in category leadership and market share.

Hale joins the Quality Craft team having most recently been vice president of sales and marketing for Belwith Products, where he was a senior sales and leadership executive. Prior to this role, Hale was vice president of sales, hardware, farm, industrial and special markets for Alltrade Tools.

“Dennis brings a wealth of proven leadership capability coupled with defined expertise in our specific product category,” said John Brice, CEO of Quality Craft. “We look forward to seeing his influence in ramping up our product development machine and his focused efforts towards growth in Quality Craft’s share of the market and evolving product offerings.”

For more information, please visit www.qualitycraft.com

