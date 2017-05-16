ISSA Receives EPA SmartWay Affiliate Challenge Award

ISSA was recently recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a 2017 SmartWay Affiliate Challenge Honoree. The SmartWay Affiliate Challenge is a national program developed by the EPA to acknowledge organizations that do an exceptional job of supporting policies and advancing practices that reduce harmful pollution from freight activities.

ISSA is one of nine organizations nationwide to receive this honor, and the only cleaning industry association to do so. ISSA was recognized for its collaboration with Sustainability Dashboard Tools, and the Distributor Efficiency Analytics & Learning (DEAL) program. DEAL helps distributors reduce operating costs and be more profitable through its three-part approach:Learning, Analytics, and Awards. SmartWay tools and strategies are critical elements of the DEAL program to help specifically with fleet operations.

“We’re honored by this recognition,” said John Barrett, ISSA executive director. “The mission of ISSA aligns directly with that of the SmartWay program. We’re committed to increasing the appreciation for cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. This program helps those in our industry reduce their carbon footprint, and also enables our members to save money and be more efficient with their shipping operations.”

Christopher Grundler, director of EPA’s Office of Transportation and Air Quality, added, “EPA commends the SmartWay Affiliate Challenge honorees for their extraordinary level of commitment and enthusiasm in supporting more efficient and sustainable business practices in moving goods. These organizations represent diverse industry sectors and stakeholders who are showing that American prosperity and protecting the environment can go hand in hand.”

The challenge was open to all SmartWay Affiliates that submitted an application and supporting materials describing activities they accomplished from March 2016-March 2017.

For more information, visit www.epa.gov or www.issa.com.