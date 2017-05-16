Shaw Receives 2017 Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Awards

The Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council (SPLC) recognized ten organizations and one individual for their leadership in the sustainable purchasing movement, a growing trend in which organizations are using their purchasing power to advance the long term health and vitality of society, economies, and the planet. The leadership award winners, selected by a panel of judges, each employ a wide range of sustainable purchasing strategies and documented the resulting environmental, social, and/or economic benefits in a case study. Shaw was recognized in both the Market Transformation and Supplier Leadership categories for its EcoWorx commercial carpet tile.

“The winners of these Awards have each demonstrated their commitment to leadership in sustainable purchasing,” said Jason Pearson, SPLC executive director. “Collectively, they focus the powerful purchasing influence of organizations—in public and private sectors alike—to advance a socially just, ecologically robust, and economically prosperous future. The winners of SPLC’s Leadership Awards exemplify, encourage, and support a constructive cycle of innovation that will define the global marketplace of tomorrow.”

