Ardex Americas Introduces Ardex S 28

Ardex Americas introduced Ardex S 28 Microtec rapid-set, rapid-dry, super-format tile and uncoupling membrane mortar for purchase at Ardex distributors throughout North America. Suitable for interior use, Ardex S 28 is a high-performance rapid setting and drying, thin to medium bed mortar with a semi-pourable consistency for ease of application.

Formulated with self-drying technology, Ardex S 28 is fully dry in four hours, according to the company. S 28 has very little shrinkage and an open time for a rapid set mortar of 45 minutes. “We’re excited to be releasing Ardex S 28, because of its unique self-drying technology, semi-pourable consistency and revolutionary open time of 45 minutes,” said Russ Gaetano, Ardex marketing manager for tile and stone installation systems. “We feel that this product will become an industry benchmark.”

For more information, visit www.ardexamericas.com or call (888) 512-7339.