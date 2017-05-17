The Stephens Group Purchases Pearl Abrasive

Pearl Abrasive has been acquired by The Stephens Group. The deal, finalized on May 5, will allow Pearl to maintain its reputation as a trusted partner to the industries it serves while expanding its offerings and services. The Stephens Group partners with companies to help them grow and achieve their strategic and long-term objectives. Recognizing the great potential of Pearl, as well as the strong leadership team in place, Stephens Group acquired all of Pearl and its subsidiaries.

“I’ve seen first-hand the Pearl team’s relentless focus on providing innovative, high quality tools and equipment,” said Clay Hunter, managing director at Stephens Group. “We are committed to supporting Pearl as they continue to meet the needs of their various segment customers and continue to introduce new products, including unique one-of-a-kind items that help customers save time and money.”

Rich Berry, president, Pearl Abrasive, added, “The Stephens Group is an excellent fit for our organization. They truly understand Pearl’s unique position in the market and will give us the support we need to further grow our business and exceed the needs and expectations of our customers.”

