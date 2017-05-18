Certified Installation Manager Program Scholarship Open

The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) with ARDEX Americas and nora systems, announced that the next quarterly Bruce Newbrough Memorial Scholarship is available for the Certified Installation Manager Program. The $1,225 scholarship will enable an installation manager to distinguish themselves from their peers by enrolling in Certified Installation Manager (CIM) Program. Applications will be accepted through June 18, the winner to be announced on June 30.

The Bruce Newbrough Memorial Scholarship was established to provide educational opportunities to floor covering Installation managers who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to and excellence in proper substrate preparation and installation of floor covering. Bruce Newbrough, as ARDEX director of technical services and later applications development, took every opportunity to further his vision and passion for industry education and training on proper substrate preparation, for the purpose of achieving successful installations.

For more information, visit www.fcica.com.