Sika Nominates New Vice President for Floor Covering Business

Sika Corp. recently announced the promotions of Sebastien Godard to general manager of Sika Sweden-Europe, and Mike Croes to vice president of the interior finishing division for Sika USA. Both promotions took effect in early May.

Godard began with Sika in January 2014, and led the interior finishing business through changes and growth. Croes has been with Sika since 2005. He has been actively involved in the strategy and development of the interior finishing business, and possesses a strong knowledge of the industry, high professionalism, and proven commercial skills.

“I’m very excited by the challenge ahead of me” said Croes. “Our team is strong, our expertise is well known, and our customer approach will make us even more successful.”

For more information, visit http://usa.sika.com.