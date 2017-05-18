Festool Roadshow 2017 Tour Dates Announced

Festool has announced the Festool Roadshow schedule, its second annual product tour powered by a 48-foot truck making numerous stops throughout the U.S. and Canada. The tour has been designed to give craftsmen across North America a first-hand look at everything that is currently available from Festool, and even some upcoming products.

“The Festool Roadshow was a huge success in 2016 so we’re going out again, throughout the U.S. and Canada,” said Leo Zirkler, vice president of marketing for Festool. “The Roadshow is our way of taking our professional tool solutions out into the marketplace, where craftsmen can experience first-hand, how to do their jobs better and in less time.”

Festool Roadshow tour dates will continually be added.

For more information, visit www.festoolroadshow.com.