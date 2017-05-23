MAPEI Offers Certified, Sustainable Tile Mortars and Grouts

An important issue that manufacturers must address is the ability to balance product performance with environmentally sustainable formulations and manufacturing processes. The clarity with which the manufacturer reports on these products aspects is a measure of the company's transparency to its customers and end users. MAPEI has a select set of mortars and grouts that are SCS third-party certified to the Tile Council of North America’s (TCNA) Green Squared standard (ANSI A138.1), making them eligible for a special LEED v4 pilot credit.

The TCNA reported, “Specifically, Green Squared Certified products now qualify to contribute toward a new LEED Pilot Credit offered for using ‘Certified Multi-attribute Products and Materials.’ The credit requires that certification details, including which Green Squared electives were satisfied, are disclosed, and that a product lifecycle assessment (LCA) has been conducted.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also added Green Squared Certified products to its current recommendations made to all U.S. government purchasing officials to aid in identifying and procuring environmentally sustainable products and services.

The MAPEI products that have been Green Squared Certified include: Ultralite Mortar; Ultralite Mortar Pro; Ultralite S2 mortar; Ultralite S1 Quick mortar; Ultracolor Plus FA premium grout; and Flexcolor 3D ready-to-use grout with translucent/iridescent effects.

MAPEI also has TCNA industry-average Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), Health Product Declarations (HPDs) and VOC emission certifications (CA-DPH 01350) for these products and many others, which can contribute to LEED v4 as well as to sustainability programs such as the Living Building Challenge (LBC) and the Well Building Standard.

For more information, call (800)426-2734 or visit www.mapei.com.