ParexUSA Opens New Facility in Texas

ParexUSA recently celebrated the opening of its newest and largest plant in Cleburne, Texas, with a grand opening event. The Cleburne plant is the largest facility operated by ParexUSA and is located fewer than 50 miles southwest of Dallas to best serve the rapidly growing customer base in Texas and the Central Region. Sitting on 15 acres at over 100,000 square feet, the expansive facility has both wet and dry capabilities, loads flat and closed bed trucks, and includes a tint room for custom colors and color sample lab.

The grand opening event, held earlier this month, was attended by more than 200 people, including city officials, regional distributors, applicators, plasterers, contractors and vendors, along with ParexUSA plant and corporate figures. Key attendees from the city of Cleburne included Mayor Scott Cain, Judge Roger Harmon, Chamber of Commerce President Cathy Marchel, and City Manager Steve Polasek. The event featured a luncheon followed by a raffle, with prizes including iPads and Texas Rangers tickets. The day culminated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Mayor.

“We are thrilled to open this new facility in Cleburne to better serve our customers in the region,” said Jamie Chilcoff, CEO of ParexUSA. “The capabilities of this expansive plant and dedicated employees can provide our customers with an unmatched level of service.”

For more information, call (714) 778-2266 or visit www.parexusa.com.