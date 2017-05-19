MilliCare Floor and Textile Hosts Annual Exchange Conference

MilliCare Floor and Textile Care recently held its annual exchange conference at Naples Grande Beach Resort in Naples, Fla. Exchange conference attendees enjoyed three days of workshops, panel discussions, demonstrations, and presentations from keynote speakers and corporate team members.

The conference’s awards ceremony also recognized 13 individuals and 17 local, independently owned franchisees for both financial growth and individual accomplishments across milliCare’s network. The President’s Award was presented to EBC Carpet Services, a franchise group in the mid-Atlantic, for embodying the milliCare brand and generating the largest revenue dollar contribution to the milliCare network over the past year. The charitable program for the franchise, milliCARES, recognized Boston-based ECO Logic, which led the network in the company’s 2016 Month of Care.

For more information, visit www.millicare.com.