IICRC Seeking Nominations for 2017-18 Board of Directors

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is seeking nominations for five open three-year term seats on its board of directors. Candidates eligible for nomination should be individuals with knowledge, experience, time, and willingness to contribute to the mission and ideals of the IICRC. Submissions are due no later than June 15. Director nominees should be individuals who are dedicated to achieving IICRC objectives, including: being the leading independent, non-profit, certification and standard-setting body in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration service industries; setting and promoting high ethical standards; and advancing communication, collaboration, and technical proficiency within the industry.

“We have seen a tremendous amount of positive change in the last year,” said Pete Duncanson, IICRC chairman. “This is an exciting time for the IICRC, and we look forward to seeing some new faces with fresh ideas on how we can move the Institute forward in years to come.”

For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.