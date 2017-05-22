FCICA Hires Event/Marketing Coordinator and Director of Membership

Elizabeth “Lizzie” Oderkirk recently joined the Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) as event and marketing coordinator. Graduating with a Bachelors in professional writing from Michigan State University, Oderkirk will be responsible for association communications, membership tasks under the director of membership, and event logistics for both mid-year and annual conventions. While attending university, Oderkirk was the content manager for the FCICA Events mobile app and will continue to manage and improve upon the app along with her expanded responsibilities.

Sarah Bays has also been promoted to director of membership. With this new role, Bays will expand FCICA membership and increase member engagement. She will also continue to oversee the FCICA website, association management system and FCICA social media.

“I am looking forward to having Lizzie join us at FCICA headquarters and excited to recognize Sarah’s accomplishments with her promotion,” said Kimberly Oderkirk, FCICA executive vice president. “It is a testament to the growth of the association that we are able to accomplish both of these goals.”

For more information, call (877) 863-2422 or visit www.fcica.com.