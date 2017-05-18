City Floor Supply to Host Training on Rubio Monocoat Designer Oil System

City Floor Supply (CFS) is offering complimentary training on the Rubio Monocot Designer Oil System on May 25 at their North American Headquarters in King of Prussia, Penn. Attendees will receive samples and a variety of other free products, and Allan Nery from Rubio Monocoat will be onsite to educate contractors on a wide range of Rubio Monocoat products and how to apply them. Hardwood floor contractors will have an opportunity to work directly with a variety of Rubio Monocoat products including Pre-Color Easy, Oil Plus 2C, and Rubio Monocoat’s newest offering, LED Oil curing oils. Contractors will also learn how achieve unique and personalized effects with Rubio’s reactive stains. Care and maintenance techniques will also be covered.

“I can’t begin to tell you the demand for this product line and the look that it provides,” said Mike Glavin, Monocoat founder. “I encourage all hardwood floor contractors to familiarize themselves with this innovative product, as I‘m confident it will help them increase sales and satisfy more customers.”

For more information call (800) 737-1786 or visit www.cityfloorsupply.com.