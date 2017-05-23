INSTALL and Roppe Partner at NeoCon 2017

INSTALL and Roppe will showcase the value of certified installation through live, daily flooring demonstrations at NeoCon 2017 at Chicago’s historic Merchandise Mart from June 12-14. The INSTALL and Roppe demonstrations will be located on the 7th floor at the Interiors and Sources Materials Pavilion.

This series of demonstrations will occur throughout the day Monday and constructed in an 8’x10’ space, and INSTALL and Roppe will showcase new installation techniques with Roppe’s newest products such as Envire rubber sheet and tile, Contours profiled wall based system, and FlashCover prefabricated Base.

“INSTALL’s mission is to train and educate for the purpose of quality flooring installations,” said John McGrath, INSTALL executive director. “Roppe is a valued partner to INSTALL and with its focus on quality flooring materials, this collaboration allows us to highlight the need for both quality products and installation to ensure successful commercial flooring projects.”

Brent Fike, RHC general manager of technical and installation, added, “Working alongside INSTALL to provide a quality flooring experience from start to finish has proven to be invaluable. INSTALL continues to be an important resource for us as we strive to partner with educated, skilled installers to deliver outstanding end results.”

For more information, visit www.installfloors.org or www.roppe.com