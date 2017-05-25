Mohawk Named to Forbes’ Best Employers List

For the second consecutive year, Mohawk Industries has been named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Large Employers, climbing 82 spots in the magazine’s annual ranking since last year, placing 106 among companies that employ at least 5,000 people. The company is the only flooring manufacturer on the 2017 list, the second highest-ranked company headquartered in the state of Georgia and the fifth-ranked company nationally in the engineering/manufacturing category.

“We’re proud to be included on Forbes’ list of America’s best large employers, particularly because the rankings are based on employee satisfaction,” said Phil Brown, Mohawk’s senior vice president of human resources. “We appreciate and respect the thousands of men and women whose talent, skills and dedication have made us a global flooring leader.”

The Forbes ranking of America’s Best Employers was drawn from an online survey of more than 30,000 employees and conducted with global digital data collection partner Statista. Participation in the survey was voluntary, and respondents were recruited from thousands of sources to maximize reach and representation.

Lennie Nicholson, a Dalton, Ga.-based claims analyst who has more than 50 years with the company, explained that the company’s culture is one of the primary reasons she enjoys working at Mohawk. “I never had a reason to leave,” Nicholson said. “The culture of our business and the support I’ve always had here makes Mohawk feel like family. When you’re happy somewhere and feel like you belong, why would you leave?”

Corey Adams, team lead at the Garner, N.C. laminate flooring facility, added, “I applied for a job at Mohawk, because I heard it was a great company to work for. I’ve succeeded here and been promoted to team lead within my three years. The company is now providing me with training so that I can grow even further.”

Mohawk extends that caring culture to all employees with many resources to help individuals grow professionally and improve their quality of life. “Our goal is to have the safest and healthiest workforce in American industry,” Brown said. “To help us reach that goal, we have implemented many wellness initiatives, including company-provided on-site clinics or virtual care kiosks, as well as free access to health coaches for advice on nutrition, exercise, and chronic disease management. Repeatedly, we’ve heard employees share how these programs have dramatically improved their health. They, in turn, have encouraged one another to take advantage of company-provided resources to make healthier choices because they want their friends at work to be healthier, too.”

Mohawk also promotes opportunities for advancement through award-winning training and development initiatives and a nationally-recognized apprenticeship program. Sustainability practices and long-term community partnerships further reinforce the company’s commitment to thousands of employees across the U.S.

For more information, visit forbes.com or www.mohawkflooring.com.