Early Bird Registration for IICRC’s Annual Conference Ends in May

Early bird registration will end for The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification’s (IICRC) second-annual technical conference, “The Summit at Lone Mountain,” on May 31. Held August 9-11 at Big Sky Resort in Big Sky, Mont., the Summit will feature presentations from industry technical minds.

“This year’s conference will offer many interesting educational and science-based presentations,” said John Downey, editor of the IICRC’s Journal of Cleaning, Restoration & Inspection and coordinator of The Summit. “Many of our speakers are leaders within the shared industries of cleaning, restoration and inspection and are highly respected in their fields.”

Developed for seasoned professionals, educators, trainers and consultants, The Summit will feature three concurrent symposiums, one for each of the three primary disciplines served by the IICRC: cleaning, disaster restoration, and flooring inspection. Each symposium will feature peer-reviewed presentations on issues and challenges facing each respective industry. Presentations will go through a peer-review process and several will be based on original research and research reviews.

Early Bird registration offers a $155 savings for those who register before May 31.

