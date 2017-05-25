INSTALL and Tarkett Host ICRA Training Event for Contractors and Architects

Tarkett joined INSTALL professionals and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights (MRCC) to train contractors and architects in the importance of Infection Control Risk Assessment (ICRA) on construction sites in occupied healthcare facilities. The event, Infection Control Risk Assessment Best Practices for Health Care Construction, brought architects and contractors together to learn how to identify types of preparation required for construction in occupied healthcare facilities, as well the importance of having construction crews trained in ICRA protocol.

“90,000 people die every year from hospital-acquired infections, thousands of which can be prevented by training architects, construction crews, and hospital personnel in ICRA protocol,” said Tom Lutz, ICRA representative and executive board member of the MRCC. “Architects can then write specifications for properly trained construction professionals who are best able to complete the work, while ensuring that everyone goes home safe.”

Don Styka, director of field services at Tarkett, added, “INSTALL contractors hire a specially trained workforce who know how to create a quality product while ensuring safety and efficiency. By including architects in this training, we help to create a 360-degree awareness of the importance of infection control in occupied healthcare facilities, from floor to ceiling.”

For more information, visit www.installfloors.org or www.tarkett.com.