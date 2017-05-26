Floor Install News

MIA+BSI Announce 2017 Fabricator Seminar Dates and Locations

MIA-SW-Seminar.jpg

Stone World magazine and MIA+BSI hosted seminar.

May 26, 2017
KEYWORDS education / event / Marble Institute of America
Reprints
No Comments

Stone World (SW) magazine, the Marble Institute of America (MIA) and Building Stone Institute (BSI) are offering “Town Hall”-style stone fabricator seminars, tailored to the attendee and the topics most important to fabricators, in six different cities across North America. These events aim to strengthen attendee’s skills, build their business, increase profit, and connect attendees with other stone companies. Attendees also receive a $25 credit for the MIA+BSI bookstone, awarded onsite. Non-MIA+BSI member companies who join prior to or during the seminal will be able to send two employees to a seminar free. The seminars will be held:

June 1, Baltimore
June 22, Livermore, Calif.
July 20, Boston
September 14, Denver
October 5, Tulsa, Okla.
November 2, Atlanta

For more information, call (440) 250-9222 or visit www.marble-institute.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.