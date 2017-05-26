MIA+BSI Announce 2017 Fabricator Seminar Dates and Locations

Stone World (SW) magazine, the Marble Institute of America (MIA) and Building Stone Institute (BSI) are offering “Town Hall”-style stone fabricator seminars, tailored to the attendee and the topics most important to fabricators, in six different cities across North America. These events aim to strengthen attendee’s skills, build their business, increase profit, and connect attendees with other stone companies. Attendees also receive a $25 credit for the MIA+BSI bookstone, awarded onsite. Non-MIA+BSI member companies who join prior to or during the seminal will be able to send two employees to a seminar free. The seminars will be held:

June 1, Baltimore

June 22, Livermore, Calif.

July 20, Boston

September 14, Denver

October 5, Tulsa, Okla.

November 2, Atlanta

For more information, call (440) 250-9222 or visit www.marble-institute.com.