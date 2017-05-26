Bostik Acquires Floor Prep Systems from CGM

Bostik recently acquired CMP Specialty Products, the flooring and floor preparation business of U.S.-based specialist CGM. This business, which generated $15 million sales in 2016, is also part of the group’s strategy to accelerate its growth in specialty adhesives with bolt-on acquisitions.

Based outside of Philadelphia, Pa., CMP’s floor preparation systems products offer an advanced range of flooring surface preparation repair patches, leveling compounds, and primers for both commercial and residential flooring applications. These products will enable Bostik to accelerate its development in the fast growing floor preparation market.

“We are very pleased to welcome the CMP Specialty Products teams,” said Vincent Legros, Bostik executive vice president. “This acquisition will support our strategy to provide our customers with the most innovative flooring systems. CMP teams will bring their recognized expertise within the commercial flooring sector with high quality and highly performing products. We look forward to leveraging this expertise to better serve our customers within the US market.”

