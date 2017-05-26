Keene Announces Two New Hires

Dependable and Keene Building Products recently added two new members to its teams. With a chemistry degree from Cleveland State University and previous coatings experience at PPG, Matthew Novak was hired as chemist for Dependable. Novak most recently worked for BASF Catalysts, battery division.

Keene Building Products added Blake McClain as manufacturing/process engineer. McClain graduated from Cleveland State University’s Washkewicz College of Engineering with a bachelor of science in chemical engineering. Throughout his college career, he interned at three Ohio companies: Middough, ABB, and Cristal USA.

For more information, visit www.floorprep.com or www.keenebuilding.com.