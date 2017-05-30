Invista and Starnet Announce Antron Performance Award Winners

Invista honored two Starnet Members during Starnet’s 25th Anniversary Celebration, recognizing the use of performance-driven carpet choices in commercial applications. Scott Patton, Antron business development director, and Stacy Dobbs, Antron dealer development manager presented the awards.

First place was awarded to Bonitz Flooring Group in collaboration with Mannington Commercial for their work on Concentrix Corporation, in Greenville, S.C. Image Flooring was runner up for its work completed in partnership with Bentley on Capitol Federal Savings, Nall Hills in Overland Park, Kan.

“It was very rewarding to hear the client [Capitol Federal Savings] was educated on the true lifetime costs of the carpet and not just the initial sale,” said James O’Neill, judge and founding principal of Inventure Design. “Through this knowledge, the carpet specified will more than double the previous carpet’s life expectancy, reduce maintenance costs, and ultimately provide long term savings for the client.”

For more information, visit www.invista.com or www.starnetflooring.com.