Impact Products Launches Redesigned Website

Impact Products recently launched its redesigned corporate website. Visitors to the site will find a more intuitive search, with the search bar located prominently on the home page, an improved News section with market and product specific information, and comprehensive product landing pages with all content assets conveniently located in one place, including SDS, downloadable images, videos, and relevant packaging and operational data. To enhance the usefulness of the new site, the company is also producing and posting new product information and training videos to help customers make more informed buying decisions.

“Nearly a year ago, we laid out a plan to create a new impact-products.com website to better serve our various customer communities,” said Robb Borgen, vice president of marketing. “While our old site had served us well, we wanted to make it easier for customers to find the information that they needed to either buy or sell our products.”

For more information, visit www.impact-products.com.