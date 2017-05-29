Registration Open for 2017 ISSA Trade Show and Convention

Registration is open for ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America and ISSA Convention, to be held September 11-14, in Las Vegas. More than 16,000 cleaning and facility solutions professionals will gather to sharpen their skills, learn what’s new, and uncover fresh solutions to the day-to-day challenges they face.

New for 2017 are expanded exhibit space and extended Outdoor Exhibits hours combined with new show dates—the event now running Monday-Thursday—and more options for attendees to customize their education experience to provide career- and business-building opportunities. The theme for this year’s event, “Uncover Extraordinary,” highlights the innovations in the exhibit hall, where more than 700 exhibitors will showcase the latest in facility solutions, as well as the robust education opportunities available throughout the event.

Attendees of the 2017 event will have even more options to customize their experience, including new all-inclusive trade show and convention packages. In addition to three days of unlimited access to the trade show floor and the Outdoor Exhibits area, the packages include a Welcome Networking Reception, ISSA Convention Seminars, the Lunch and Learn, Show Floor Guided Tours, Evening Roundtables, State of the Economy and State of the Industry panels, and both ISSA Keynote Addresses.

With the all-inclusive option, attendees can mix and match sessions as they see fit, or choose from one of five packages, each designed with specific goals in mind and tailored to the specific needs of attendees: Disrupt and Innovate, A New Think Tank for Distribution; Commercial Cleaning Business Solutions; Residential Cleaning Connection; Green Clean Schools; and Healthcare Environment Essentials. Also available during ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America are several workshops and certification opportunities on topics such as hard floor, carpet, and restroom care through ISSA’s Cleaning Management Institute (requires separate registration).

There will also be more networking opportunities, including annual favorites like the ISSA Foundation Golf Tournament, Sunday, September 10, with a 12:30 p.m shotgun start., and the ISSA Lunch and Learn on Monday, September 11, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Attendees who choose one of the all-inclusive trade show and convention packages, will also enjoy the new networking events, including a Welcome Networking Reception, Sunday, September 10; and Evening Roundtables, Monday, September 11.

Adding to the opportunities to learn and network is the show’s new co-location partner: EPIC 2017, presented by TriMega and Independent Stationers, the industry’s leading office products dealer groups. EPIC 2017 will take place September 10-12 alongside ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America. EPIC joins the returning Building Service Contractors Association International (BSCAI) Annual Convention, Cleaning Equipment Trade Association (CETA) Annual Convention, and IEHA Annual Convention. Multiple distributor marketing groups also will return to host member events during the week.

For more information, visit www.issa.com.