Laticrete Introduces Latapoxy Biogreen300

Laticrete, has introduced its new Latapoxy Biogreen300, the industry’s first high-strength, chemical-resistant epoxy adhesive made with bio-based material for installing tile and stone, according to the company. Designed to provide an alternative to conventional non-renewable petroleum-derived products, Biogreen 300 may contribute LEED V4 points and retains the same easy-to-trowel consistency of Latapoxy 300 Adhesive, with the additional enhancement of a faster cure time.

“With sustainable construction increasingly becoming a standard practice, Latapoxy Biogreen 300 is providing dealers and installers with the first eco-friendly adhesive option in the expanding ‘green’ products category,” said Jonathan Scott, product development manager. “For interior designers, architects and contractors, Latapoxy Biogreen 300 can contribute to LEED V4 points. With a faster cure time, contractors gain increased productivity and time savings on the jobsite, with a faster time-to-grout and heavy traffic permitted in just 12 hours.”

The bio-based epoxy adhesive can be used to install a variety of ceramic tile, marble, and natural stone, and will bond to most sound, clean surfaces, spreads easily, and can be cleaned with water while fresh. Biogreen 300 also exceeds both ANSI A118.3 and ISO 13007 R2 requirements for epoxy adhesives and can be used in both interior and exterior areas and wet and dry areas. It is offered in the same packaging configuration as Latapoxy 300 Adhesive, which will continue to be available, and coverage for both products is the same.

For more information, visit https://laticrete.com.