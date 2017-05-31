Koster Announces Appointment of New Territory Manager

Koster America recently announced the appointment of Web Stokes as territory manager of the central east coast region. Stokes will be responsible for customer relations, business development, and technical support for Virginia, West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Washington D.C. Stokes brings 11 years of experience in coatings, sales representation, and project management.

“I am extremely excited to be joining the Koster team and look forward to growing existing partnerships and forging new ones,” said Stokes.

For more information, visit www.kosterusa.com.