NAFCT Opens Registration for Four Classes

The National Academy of Floor Covering Training (NAFCT) recently announced four open class registrations.

The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) will be hosting Wood Floor Maintenance Technician (WFMT) training June 14-15 in Denver, and Introduction to Subfloor Substrate Inspection (ISSI) August 12-13 in Stockton, Calif., and November 2-3 in Dallas.

Certified Floorcovering Installers (CFI) will be hosting Subfloor Substrate Prep Inspection, sponsored by EJ Welch, June9-10 in Menomiee Falls, Wis., and July 10-11 in Elk Grove Village, Ill. CFI will also be hosting Flooring Inspector: Resilient course August 18-22, also at EJ Welch’s Elk Grove Village, Ill., facility.

For more information, visit www.nafct.com.