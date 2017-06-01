Bostik Specifies Architectural Specification Program Manager

Bostik announced that Ben Aulick has joined its staff as architectural specification program manager. In this position, Aulick will develop and maintain the firm’s new architectural and design program, which is focused upon increasing specification of Bostik products.

“I’m excited about this new opportunity,” said Aulick. “With the ongoing growth of our commercial product line… plus, the fact that our company has been building its branding using highly innovative, industry-leading techniques, we’ll be building an architectural sales team that has all the tools geared for growth.”

Scott Banda, Bostik’s director of marketing and business development, added, “We’re confident Ben’s experience in representing, highly engineered, building systems will help greatly increase our market share within the North American specification channels.”

Ben Aulick, who has been in architectural sales since 2005, comes to Bostik from ACO, where for the past six years he was involved primarily in selling high-tech drainage systems to architects and engineers. He will be based in Charlotte, N.C.

For more information, visit www.bostik.com.