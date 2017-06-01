Makita USA Expands with New Dallas-Area Facility

Makita USA has expanded its capabilities with a new distribution and training center located in Wilmer just outside Dallas, Texas. The new facility, the company’s fourth in the U.S., will increase Makita’s service capabilities to meet growing demand from users and dealers.

“Simply put, we are seeing more demand and it’s pushing our current operations to the limit,” said Joe Blackwell, vice president of operations for Makita. “The new facility gives us more space and increased operations to meet the needs of our customers. Customer service is a hallmark of Makita that goes back to the earliest days of the company. Makita will continue to invest in infrastructure to better serve our customers today and tomorrow.”

The new facility is located on nearly 25 acres of land with 227,230 sq ft of warehouse space with operational capabilities, and joins Makita’s current warehouse chain, which includes operations in Mt. Prospect, Ill., and Buford, Ga., as well as the Makita USA home office in La Mirada, Calif. The Buford facility includes a manufacturing and assembly plant, one of ten Makita manufacturing plants active around the world.

“The new location has adjacent space for future growth” said Blackwell. “Makita is in a constant state of expansion and innovation. As the company moves into new categories, like janitorial and sanitation for example, this new space gives us plenty of room to expand our operations infrastructure.”

The new building also includes a 4,000 sq ft training center, which will offer tailored curriculum and hands-on training. For dealer partners, training will focus on increasing their knowledge of Makita’s technologies and empowering them to match a Makita solution to their customers’ needs. For contractors and end users, the focus is application-driven as users are shown the right accessories and the right tools for the job with an emphasis on proper use for increased productivity and profitability. The training center is also a learning resource for Makita personnel in sales, marketing, and customer care.

For more information, call (800)462-5482 or visit http://makitatools.com.