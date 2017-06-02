MIA+BSI Continues Support of Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. Program

MIA+BSI: The Natural Stone Institute continues to support the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment (R.I.S.E.) program by providing natural stone materials, fabrication, and installation for specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and their families nationwide.

“What better cause could our organization be involved with that allows the participation of our members in distribution, fabrication, and installation?” said Jon Lancto (Big Fish Consulting), 2017 MIA president.

Tania Kalentzos (MARVA Marble and Granite), whose company donated material for a recent project, added, “We are honored to participate in the R.I.S.E. program, to support and honor our nation’s veterans. We believe that it is our duty, as American citizens, to remember our nation’s defenders. Honoring the sacrifice of our veterans is particularly near to our hearts, since our CEO, Chris Kalentzos, spent a number of years in the 82nd Airborne. It is our pleasure and privilege to play a role in helping the Hedrick family to thrive, in their new specially-adapted smart home.”

MIA+BSI would like to thank the following companies that have supported this initiative: MARVA Marble and Granite, Trindco, Pyramid Marble and Granite, AGandM, Rugo Stone, Delta Granite and Marble, M S International, Dee Brown, Inc., Daltile, ROCKin’teriors, Marble Line, Arizona Tile, Pental Surfaces, Floform, Marjan Stone, Big Creek Granite, Granite Group, Florida Bath and Surfaces, Inc., Mont Granite, Distinctive Marble and Granite, Global Granite and Marble, Murphy Marble, Acorn Granite and Marble, Duracite, and TexaStone Quarries.

For more information, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org or www.garysinisefoundation.org.