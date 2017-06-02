Laticrete Selects Lauren Albrecht as Strategic Account Specialist

Laticrete has enlisted Lauren Albrecht as strategic account specialist for retail, enhancing its strategic account group. With five years of previous experience working with large retailers to build supplier relationships and assist in the development of designs and materials to implement into new stores, Albrecht joins Laticrete as the company aims to strengthen and expand its retail market.

“Lauren will play a key role in growing the corporation by developing new retail relationships for Laticrete while working with existing business affiliations to help guide companies through the domestic and international Laticrete product lines,” said Susan Dolata, strategic account group director.

For more information, visit http://laticrete.com.