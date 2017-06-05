NAFCD and NBMDA to Co-Sponsor Annual Convention for 7th Consecutive Year

The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) and the North American Building Material Distribution Association (NBMDA) have extended their partnership for the NAFCD+NBMDA Annual Convention, Nov. 14-16, at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo. Attendee registration will open in July.

Bringing together more than nine hundred distribution professionals representing companies in the U.S. and Canada, the tabletop networking forum allows distributors and manufacturers to connect face-to-face and conduct business planning. Semi-private tabletop booths provide a forum for senior executives and key decision makers to discuss distribution plans and strategies for the future while also reviewing past performance. Meetings are coordinated by appointment to ensure a highly focused and productive environment.

This year the convention will also host concurrent sessions on topics such as the latest technology, political, economic, and sales trends. The three days will be filled with general sessions, roundtable discussions, and the 2017 Distribution Management University (DMU).

“More than 900 distribution professionals from NAFCD and NBMDA are expected at the 2017 Annual Convention,” said Kevin Gammonley, NAFCD and NBMDA executive director. “The joint event between the two organizations continues to be a solid foundation where members can rely on valuable education and insights while making meaningful business connections.”

For more information, visit www.distributorconvention.org.