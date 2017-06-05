Bosch Blaze GLM 42 Delivers Easy-to-Read Backlit Color Display

The Bosch Blaze GLM 42 laser measure offers default real-time length, length, area, volume and indirect measuring functions with a full-color backlit for low-light/no-light conditions. The device also has a 20-measurement storage capability, addition/subtraction functionality, and a digital bubble vial to provide a visual reference when measuring horizontal distances. Laser technology ensures instant and reliable measurements up to 135 ft. with accuracy ±1/16”.

“The screen is a highlight, but there’s more to the Bosch Blaze GLM 42 for users in search of a laser measure with 135 ft. range at an attractive price,” said Stephanie Dahl, product manager of laser measuring. “This is a workhorse tool that professionals will come to rely upon. If you’re a carpenter, you need this handy, precise measuring tool. If you’re a real estate agent, you need this easy-to-handle, accurate measuring tool.”

The GLM 42 is powered by two AAA batteries and comes with a target card, hand strap, and pouch.

For more information, visit www.boschtools.com