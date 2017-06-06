InstaFloor Appoints Business Development Manager and Two New Distributors

InstaFloor North America recently welcomed Mike Darcey as business development manager for the U.S. west coast region. Darcey has over 30 years of experience in the wholesale flooring manufacturing industry and joins from Ark Floors. In his position, Darcey will be responsible for developing InstaFloor business covered in the southwest by distributor BR Funsten and Tom Duffy, with its comprehensive network of 28 locations throughout California, Arizona, and Nevada, and in the northwest by a new distributor, T&A Supply. A family firm established almost 60 years ago, T&A is based in Washington and supplies a wide range of flooring materials and accessories from its 17 branch outlets in Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, Alaska, and Hawaii.

“We are very pleased that Mike has joined us and I’m sure he will prove to be an important addition as we look to further expand our business and increase market penetration, particularly for our acoustic, self-adhesive, flooring installation system, InstaLay,” said Bas van Genderen, managing director of InstaFloor North America.

T&L Distributing will also join InstaFloor to cover the southern U.S. region. With corporate offices in Houston and seven regional warehouse locations serving Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Arkansas, InstaFloor North America now has a network of distributors covering 48 U.S. states.

For more information, email sales@instafloorna.com or visit www.instafloorna.com.