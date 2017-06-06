Ufloor Hires Project Specification and Training Coordinator

Uzin recently announced the addition of Amanda Newberry as project specification and training coordinator for the Uzin brand at the Ufloor Systems headquarters in Aurora, Colo. Newberry has over five years of flooring industry experience, including sales and relationship management, event coordination and planning, marketing, and communications. She has developed and facilitated training classes for both manufacturers and associations.

Newberry’s responsibilities will include training classes and special events, as well as planning and coordinating on-site meetings and working with the project specification community within the floorcovering industry.

For more information, visit www.uzin.us.