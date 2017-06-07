Skilsaw introduces Southpaw Circular Saw

Skilsaw recently introduced Southpaw, a 7-1/4” left blade sidewinder circular saw. The saw blade is located on the left, providing users with improved blade and cut-line visibility to enhance accuracy. The tool is also designed with an all-magnesium construction, which reduces weight, dissipates motor heat, and alleviates user fatigue. It also includes a Dual-Field Motor, extended 56-degree bevel, and an ergonomic soft grip handle.

