Laticrete Celebrates Grand Opening of Grand Prairie Plant Expansion

Laticrete will celebrate its Grand Prairie, Texas, plant expansion with a ribbon cutting ceremony and family-fun activities, including a barbeque lunch, face painting, and live music. The $6-million, 70,000-square-foot expansion nearly doubled the existing 100,000-square foot facility. To meet the steadily increasing demand brought on by the region’s growth, the expansion makes the Grand Prairie facility Laticrete’s largest manufacturing and distribution center outside of Laticrete headquarters in Bethany, Conn. 20,000 square feet of the expansion will be reserved for future production growth in 2018.

For more information, visit http://laticrete.com.