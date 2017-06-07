Bill Wagner Joins Innocor as Senior Vice President

Innocor announced that Bill Wagner has joined the company as senior vice president of Innocor Foam Technologies. In this role, Wagner will lead the organization’s commercial division. Wagner joins Innocor after 28 years at Rohm and Haas and Dow, most recently as the global business director of the Dow Construction Chemicals business unit, and brings experience in implementing sales initiatives, managing a product innovation pipeline, and using sales and operations planning tools to drive business performance.

“We are thrilled to have Bill join us to lead Innocor’s commercial division,” said Carol Eicher, president and CEO of Innocor. “His broad, first-hand field sales experience has enabled him to build deep customer relationships and industry knowledge, and these rich commercial management experiences translate well to our business.”

Wagner added, “I’m excited to join Innocor and lead the Innocor Foam Technologies team. We will continue to focus on leveraging our vast manufacturing footprint and unique technical capabilities to deliver the most value-added foam solutions for all applications, where and when our customers need them.”

Innocor also announced the promotion of Nitin Chadda to senior vice president of Innocor Comfort. In his new role, Chadda will lead the teams accountable for all aspects of sales, marketing, and product development.

“With Nitin taking on this critical leadership position within our company, Innocor is now even better positioned to continue the successful growth journey we started just a few years ago,” said Eicher. “Nitin has proven himself as an outstanding leader throughout his career, and I am proud and excited for what his leadership will mean to the future of the company.”

For more information, visit www.innocorinc.com.