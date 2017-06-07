Bona US Launches Regional Training Center near Atlanta

Bona US opened a Bona Regional Training Center in Marietta, Ga., just north of Atlanta. The training center reflects Bona’s ongoing commitment to educate distributors, contractors, and flooring retailers on the latest Bona products and best practices in hardwood floor care. With a 950-square-foot training area, the facility is fully equipped for training on the installation, sand and finish, and care of hardwood floors.

“Atlanta is an important market for us with so many skilled craftsmen nearby,” said Gregg Bethune, national sales manager for Bona US. “This Bona Regional Training Center not only offers a great location, but also offers an ideal environment for contractors and distributors to advance their knowledge of The Bona System of products. These training centers also help support our growing Bona Certified Craftsman Program which brings the best technical skills to contractors across North America.”

Bona also has training centers in: Manalapan, N.J., Monroe, N.C., Aurora, Colo., Palatine, Ill., Kent, Wash., Nashville, Tenn., Toronto, Ontario, and Addison, Texas. Bona will be expanding its Regional Training Centers into Latin America in Panama City, Panama.

